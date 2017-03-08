Share

For immediate release March 8, 2017

THE BEAT 92.5 IS MONTREAL’S #1 RADIO STATION!1

The Beat 92.5 is the #1 at-work music station seventeen ratings in a row! 2

Montreal, March 8, 2017 – Following today’s Numeris Winter 2017 results, The Beat once again ranks as Montreal’s #1 station! This is the third survey in a row where The Beat has been the number one RADIO station in the Adult 25-54 and Female 25-54 demos. The station also maintains its position as the top English-language music station in town among listeners of all ages. 3

The all new Vinny & Nikki in the morning show is the fastest growing morning show in Montreal among Adults 25-54, posting a major 43% share increase year-to-year! 4 Meanwhile, Montreal favorite Cat Spencer is the number one weekday Drive Home Show, with The Beat 5@7. 5

The Beat 92.5 also dominates Montreal’s workday, with The Beat of Your Workday, hosted by Donna Saker and CJ, once again the Number One favorite at-work choice, with 48% more Montreal Adults 25-54 tuning-in every weekday between 9am-5pm compared to the closest competitor.6

“These results are a reflection of the love and appreciation of our 2 million loyal listeners.7” said Luc Tremblay, General Manager of The Beat 92.5. “Survey after survey, we are reminded of the connection that this incredible team is able to establish with our audience, which sets us apart from the rest of the market”

ABOUT COGECO MEDIA

Cogeco Media, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO), owns and operates, across Quebec, thirteen (13) radio stations including 98,5 fm in Montréal, 106,9 fm in Mauricie, 107,7 fm in Estrie and 104,7 fm in Outaouais; stations members of the Rythme FM network : 105,7 in Montreal, 100,1 in Mauricie and 93,7 in Estrie; CIME 103,9 in St-Jerome, 96,9 CKOI ,The Beat 92.5 and Radio Circulation 730 AM in Montréal also FM 93 et M102,9 in Québec. Leaders in their market, Cogeco Media's stations reach more than 5 million listeners each week offering various and complementary radio programs serving a wide range of audiences. It also owns Cogeco Nouvelles, the most important private news radio agency in Québec.

Contact: Stéphanie Lagacé - Promotions Director - (514) 787-7894 - stephanie.lagace@cogecomedia.com