2018 Pirelli calendar features all-black models

Lupita Nyong'o, Naomi Campbell, and Sean 'Diddy' Combs are among the stars featured.

The 2018 Pirelli calendar is an all-black affair.

Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o, Whoopi Goldberg, Guardians of the Galaxy star Djimon Hounsou, hip-hop legend Sean 'Diddy' Combs and supermodel Naomi Campbell, are among the faces who will grace the latest edition of the popular date planner, after posing for top photographer Tim Walker.

The snapper worked with iconic stylist Edward Enninful to reimagine the world of author Lewis Carroll's 1865 book Alice's Adventures in Wonderland for the colorful shoot.

"We are the royal beheaders,” Diddy explained to the New York Times when asked about his new role as modeling pal Naomi Campbell's sidekick. “When we get the nod, it’s all, ‘Off with their heads!’ That’s how it will feel when people see these pictures too. In a positive way, obviously.”

Taking on the Black Alice in Wonderland theme was a political statement on racism, according to stylist Enninful, the new editor of British Vogue.

“Inclusivity is more part of the conversation than it has ever been before, but it goes far beyond black and white,” Edward detailed. “It is about all creeds, all colors, all sizes and people just living their truths."

He added, "Given the state of the world we live in, sometimes I think we all feel like we’ve fallen down the rabbit hole. For me, a retelling of ‘Alice’ for the modern world was a perfect project, particularly once the cast fell into place.”

Pirelli bosses have been breaking the mold with their famous calendars in recent years - in 2017, the date planner made a feminist statement by featuring fully clothed and make-up free actresses such as Nicole Kidman, Helen Mirren and Julianne Moore.

