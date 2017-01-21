50 Cent: ‘The public used to fear me’

Share

Rapper 50 Cent loves the energy he feels when playing new music to his fans.

Rapper 50 Cent thinks people used to be “afraid” of him when he first started out.

The hip hop star has made a name for himself in both the music and film industries, thanks to hits like In Da Club and appearances in movies such as 2015’s Southpaw.

But he hasn’t always felt as though luck was on his side when it comes to his talents, especially as he hasn’t received any awards for his musical skills.

“I’ve gained respect from the public,” he told Muscle & Fitness magazine. “But I think some people were afraid of me from the very beginning. The trophy would mean that maybe the kids would want to be 50 Cent. But kids bought (album Get Rich or Die Tryin’) or it wouldn’t have been so successful. But they didn’t want to give trophies to it.”

50, real name Curtis Jackson, still performs his music and although he admits to tiring of his older music, such as Outta Control and Candy Shop, the 41-year-old is happy to deliver to the crowds.

He notes the key to a successful gig is a balance between playing his biggest hits and new material as he loves the “energy” he feels when playing fresh tracks.

“I mean, I could just play the first record. People love the material so much that it makes the time period. People tell me, ‘Yo, you are my college years.’ Those people don’t move,” he said of his fans.

He also touched upon the career of late pop star Prince, who would play exactly what he wanted to and leave the audience guessing what song would come next but still sold out concerts.

