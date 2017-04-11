50 Cent punches overzealous fan at concert

Share

The hip-hop star tried to make amends by inviting the woman onstage to dance.

Rapper 50 Cent threw a punch at a female concert-goer during a show in Maryland on Saturday (08Apr17) after she attempted to pull him offstage.

The In Da Club hitmaker was shaking hands with audience members while performing with hip-hop duo The Lox at Baltimore Soundstage, but one woman apparently took the quick meet and greet too far.

In video footage obtained by TMZ.com, 50 Cent is shown reaching out to fans in the front row, only for the female in question to refuse to let go of his hand, prompting the hip-hop star to lash out at her chest with his other fist as he falls into the crowd.

Members of his entourage quickly rush to help the rapper, and as he climbs back onto the stage, he attempts to play down the situation by inviting the overzealous fan to join him in the spotlight.

"Come on, come on," he says in the clip. "Tell her to come over here."

The woman then seems to accept his peace offering by climbing up onto the platform, where she dances and shows off her best twerking move as 50 Cent launches into his next track.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, has yet to comment on the incident, but it's not the first time a rapper has hit out at a female fan. Afroman was filmed punching a woman who had hopped onstage at his show in Biloxi, Mississippi in 2015, and he was subsequently charged with assault. He publicly apologized for his behavior and pleaded guilty to the count, and was spared jail. He was instead ordered to undergo anger management classes and take random drug tests as he was placed on probation.

© Cover Media