A.J. McLean welcomes second daughter

Backstreet Boys star A.J. McLean's wife Rochelle gave birth to a daughter named Lyric on Sunday (19Mar17).

The 39-year-old singer's wife Rochelle gave birth to their second daughter on Sunday evening (19Mar17), the couple's representative has confirmed to People.com.

Joining four-year-old sister Ava Jaymes, Lyric Dean McLean weighed in at a healthy 8 lbs., 3 oz.

"Having two baby girls is a dream come true and we couldn't be any more proud or excited to welcome Lyric Dean McLean into the world and into our family," said A.J. in a statement.

The Larger Than Life performer added that he is thrilled to see his family grow, as he and his wife had been hoping to give Ava a sibling for a while.

And he also explained his oldest was very excited to meet new sister Lyric, and had been preparing for months for her arrival.

"Now, seeing the excitement and anticipation that Ava has about being a big sister is truly amazing, and the best feeling in the world. She's been practicing for months with her dolls, and with some of my wife's friends' babies," he said. "We decided to try one more time because even though Ava is so independent, the idea of having a sister or brother for her became more and more important to us."

The newborn's arrival comes weeks after her father's group began their Las Vegas residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino. And it seems that A.J. will not be going on paternity leave for the time being, as Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life runs through 1 July (17), though they don’t have a show now until 12 April.

A.J. and Rochelle wed in December, 2011.

