Aaron Carter accuses brother Nick of 'kicking me while I'm down' after arrest

Aaron Carter feels he was targeted by police because of his fame when he was arrested for DUI over the weekend (15-16Jul17).

Aaron Carter has blasted his brother Nick for sending him a supportive tweet rather than phoning him after he was arrested over the weekend (15-16Jul17).

The I Want Candy singer was arrested on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of marijuana, with reports suggesting he was caught with less than one ounce of the drug and drug-related objects by Habersham County police officials. He allegedly refused a breathalyzer test at the scene and was taken into custody.

Following the scandal, Aaron's 37-year-old Backstreet Boys star brother Nick took to Twitter on Sunday to write: "To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better."

However, the message didn't go down too well with Aaron, who questioned Nick's motives for making such a public statement of support.

"If my own blood (Nick) truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum?" Aaron told Entertainment Tonight via his spokesperson. "That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down."

The comments come as Aaron's representative also hit back following the DUI, saying that the singer felt he had been targeted by police due to his fame.

"The video from Auto Zone will prove that Aaron was not in a moving vehicle while arrested and charged with a DUI," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"He feels his 'celebrity' was targeted and an attorney will be retained in this matter."

Meanwhile, a video has emerged that Aaron made just five days before his arrest, in which he bragged about not having any DUI arrests.

As he walked through a car park in Tampa, Florida, with girlfriend Madison Parker, who was also charged with possession of marijuana and obstruction of law enforcement officers following the incident, Aaron said: "You won’t catch me getting any DUIs!"

