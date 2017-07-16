Aaron Carter arrested for marijuana possession and DUI

  • Home
Aaron Carter
Posted by Cover Media on July 16, 2017 at 2:30 pm
Aaron Carter had less than an ounce of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in his possession when he was arrested in Georgia last night.

Aaron Carter has been arrested on charges of driving under the influence (DUI) and possession of marijuana.

The 29-year-old singer, who rose to fame as a teenager, was arrested in Georgia on Saturday (15Jul17) alongside his girlfriend Madison Parker, who was a passenger in his vehicle at the time of arrest.

A spokesperson for the Habersham County Sheriff's office told Entertainment Tonight that Aaron had been arrested on charges of possession of less than one ounce of marijuana and drug related objects, as well as a DUI refusal.

It is thought that he refused to have a breathalyzer test on the scene and was then taken into custody.

The former teen star was due to appear at a concert with Flo Rida at Kansas City Live! in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday.

Hours before his arrest, the singer had tweeted that he would no longer be at the concert "due to transportation issues," and he apologized for letting his fans down.

Madison corroborated this and tweeted her frustration over the problems they were experiencing with their rental car.

"@Avis not sure if you do inspection on your cars after they are returned,” she wrote. “But my bf @aaroncarter can't be delaying to his shows."

She later wrote: “@Avis car gets a flat in the middle of the f**king freeway! What's do we pay you guys for anyone's? Oh and the last rental needed service (sic).”

It’s been a difficult year for the singer; following the death of his father in May, Aaron was hospitalized for exhaustion in June. He also revealed that he struggles with his weight and was unable to gain weight due to a hiatal hernia, which has effectively given him an eating disorder.

The singer previously denied he was battling a drug addiction in 2015 after speculation over his weight issues.

