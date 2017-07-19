Aaron Carter breaks down as he slams drug lies

Share

The troubled star broke down in his first TV interview following his weekend arrest.

Singer Aaron Carter has offered to take a lie-detector test to prove he isn't a drug addict following his weekend (15-16Jul17) DUI arrest.

The former child star was arrested in Georgia on Saturday (15Jul17) on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of marijuana, and his gaunt appearance in his police mugshot has since sparked concerns he may be dealing with other drug demons.

Aaron slammed the "lies" in a series of angry Twitter posts on Monday (17Jul17), and on Tuesday (18Jul17), he sat down for an interview with news show Entertainment Tonight in a bid to clear up reports about his arrest and put a stop to the drug accusations once and for all.

In the candid chat, the 29-year-old blamed his DUI arrest on the bad alignment of a cheap Chevy Suburban he had purchased to get himself and his girlfriend from gig to gig, so he doesn't have to fly.

He tried to get the car's defective tyre replaced during a stop in Georgia, where police confronted him about his reckless driving and took him into custody.

Aaron admits he had some pot, which he uses to treat his anxiety issues, but he's adamant he wasn't high or drunk, revealing he suffers from a medical condition which prevents him from drinking large amounts of alcohol, and he recently stopped taking pain medication he had been prescribed for a jaw injury.

Growing emotional as he was asked if he uses hard drugs like crack cocaine and heroin, he told ET, "No. Nothing. Zero. I am willing to do a polygraph test... Hire a polygraph person, a professional. Strap me up."

The singer then broke down as he explained how the false accusations about his drug use have really stressed him out - something he has been trying to avoid, due to a previously-diagnosed health issue.

"It hurts real bad because people don't know me, and I have no control over it, and this is the way I am," he said. "I have a medical condition. When I was 19 years old, I got an endoscopy done in Tennessee and I was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia (stomach condition). The doctor told me I have to keep stress out of my life, or else it's gonna take a toll on me and I can develop cancer."

Aaron is adamant he doesn't need professional help - he just wants the Internet trolls who have been poking fun about his gaunt look of late to leave him alone.

"I don't need help," he continued. "What I need is for people to understand that I'm human and that I make mistakes just like every other human in this world, but I would never risk my life or my girlfriend's life."

