  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Aaron Carter on the road to recovery after mystery surgery

Aaron Carter on the road to recovery after mystery surgery

Aaron Carter on the road to recovery after mystery surgery
Aaron Carter
Posted by Cover Media on August 2, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The star declined to share information about what the operation was for.

Singer Aaron Carter has assured fans he is OK after undergoing a mystery surgical procedure on Tuesday (01Aug17).

The former child star took to Twitter early on Tuesday to reveal it was "surgery time", although he did not share the nature of his medical issue.

A representative for Aaron later shared a photo of the musician from his hospital bed, posing alongside a nurse, and gave fans an update on his condition.

"From team AC, Aaron thanks all for the prayers and well wishes," read the message. "He's on his road to a beautiful recovery and journey ahead."

The operation appeared to be minor as Aaron was back on his feet on Tuesday afternoon, when he was spotted out in Los Angeles with his girlfriend.

The couple passed by celebrity spotters on the TMZ Tour bus, prompting Aaron to pull over his car and board the vehicle to greet the passengers.

"I just actually got out of surgery, but I just wanted to say hi to you guys," he told the tour guide.

Asked what he had been hospitalized for, the 29-year-old replied, "I can't discuss that right now, but I'm OK. Anesthesia is no joke."

Making a quick exit from the bus, he told the group, "Take care and God bless."

The news of his surgery emerges days after Aaron revealed he suffers from a hiatal hernia stomach disorder, which makes him feel like an 80-year-old man.

He blamed the illness for causing his gaunt look in a recent mugshot, following his Georgia arrest for driving under the influence (DUI) in mid-July (17), after finding himself shooting down allegations suggesting he was on drugs.

© Cover Media

Related news

Aaron Carter remains defiant against online trolls following arrest

Posted on 17/07/2017
Aaron Carter went on a re-tweeting spree before deleting lots of negative comments from fellow Twitter users on Monday (17Jul17).

Aaron Carter breaks down as he slams drug lies

Posted on 19/07/2017
The troubled star broke down in his first TV interview following his weekend arrest.

Kim Kardashian fires back at illuminated phone case lawsuit

Posted on 02/08/2017
A spokesman for Snap Light has declared war with LuMee makers.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Amazing Homemade Playhouse Under the Stairs

All photo albums

Facebook