Aaron Carter pens emotional letter about his sexuality

Aaron Carter
Posted by Cover Media on August 6, 2017 at 2:30 pm
Aaron Carter has had relationships with both men and women in the past, according to a note he posted on Twitter.

Aaron Carter has opened up about his sexuality in an emotional letter directed at fans.

The entertainer, who rose to fame in the '90s, posted a note on his Twitter page on Saturday (05Aug17) in which he shared that he is attracted to men and women and has had relationships with both sexes in the past.

"There's something I'd like to say that I feel is important for myself and my identity that has been weighing on my chest for nearly half of my life," he began. "This doesn't bring me shame, just a weight and burden I have held onto for a long time that I would like lifted off me."

The I Want Candy singer then revealed that he had "an experience" with a man in his late teenage years.

"I grew up in this entertainment industry at a very young age and when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive," he confessed.

"There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn't until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with."

The singer, who is currently dating Madison Parker, also admitted that music was his "temple" and the studio would always be his "safe haven."

He added that his ultimate goal was to be "satisfied".

Aaron's confession comes after a turbulent few months in his personal life. In July (17), he and Madison were arrested in Georgia on suspicion of driving under the influence and drug possession but weren't formally charged. Later that month, the 29-year-old also discussed his health issues, namely a hiatal hernia and lactose intolerance.

Facebook