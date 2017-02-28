Aaron Paul gatecrashed a high school prom as an adult

Share

Actor Aaron Paul never got to attend his prom as he left high school after graduating early at the age of 17.

Aaron Paul once gatecrashed a high school prom as he regretted missing out on his own.

The American actor graduated from high school in 1998 at the age of 17, and immediately drove to Los Angeles to pursue a career in Hollywood missing out on attending his high school dance.

While visiting his native Idaho for a family wedding with his friend Tamra Feldman, an opportunity to relive his youth presented itself, and Aaron took advantage of it.

"It was prom season, we saw this young couple taking their prom photos and we asked what they were doing ... and I turned to Tamra and went, 'After this wedding, we should go to prom,'" he said during an appearance during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night (27Feb17).

"We went down to the Student Union building downtown. We rocked up and we just said that we were on the chaperone list, and as they're looking, I just looked at the student list, grabbed a name... said, 'I'm so-and-so's older brother, my mom just wants me to be here to check in on him.'"

The former Breaking Bad star and his pal managed to slip into the event and had a great time hitting the dance floor.

"It was hilarious. We just started dancing and drinking punch with the kids, jumping into their photos. It felt a little weird at first but it became legendary very soon, all the kids started dancing with us," he laughed.

However, the prom organisers caught onto the 37-year-old's antics, and proceeded to kick him out.

But as Aaron was leaving the dance, the crowd loudly conveyed their dismay at his early exit.

"I'm not kidding, it felt like (something) out of a movie, the kids started saying, 'No, let them stay,' and it became a whole chant," he shared, adding that his prom experience was complete when he later found out that a photo of him had ended up in the school's yearbook.

