Aaron Taylor-Johnson had eyeball acupuncture to detox from dark film roles

Aaron Taylor-Johnson endured needles in his eyeballs in a bid to "detox" from his harrowing film roles.

The Nocturnal Animals star revealed he undergoes a rigorous detox, which includes acupuncture, following some of his movie roles - to avoid taking home any "dark energy" to his family.

For his critically acclaimed role as psychopath Ray in the Tom Ford-directed film, Aaron's preparation included bingeing on beers, watching documentaries about serial killers and not cutting his fingernails for three months to “feel toxic inside and out”. But once he finished filming, he embarked on a three-month long exorcism of the character.

“When you take on that kind of chemistry and psychological damage, you end up carrying it with you, and you can’t quite get rid of as much as you’d like,” Aaron told Mr. Porter magazine. “So I need to detox. And I see these sort of special gifted shaman women, who do reiki and needle work (acupuncture)."

"I’ve had a bunch of needles in my eyeballs before. I had it done after working with Oliver Stone (as a drug dealer in Savages)," he explained.

The 26-year-old British actor is married to Fifty Shades of Grey director Sam Taylor-Johnson, and is father to two daughters, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero, while Sam also has two daughters with her British art dealer ex-husband Jay Jopling. Because of his need to spend a few months shedding a role, Aaron limits his film roles to one project a year, to allow him “a good two to three months on the way out of a character".

Aaron, who won a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Nocturnal Animals, loves spending time with his children and admitted he enjoys his home life so much that he sometimes wants to give up acting for full-time fatherhood.

“I get more fulfilment from being a father than I do from being an actor,” he shared. “I’m still constantly wanting to give it (acting) up.”

But, perhaps in a bid to remain close to his family, Aaron revealed he and Sam plan to work together again on a mystery film that may preview at the Cannes Film Festival in France later this year (17).

© Cover Media