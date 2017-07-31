Aaron Taylor-Johnson's new film 'too distressing' for his children

Share

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has praised his The Wall co-star John Cena for portraying his character "perfectly".

Aaron Taylor-Johnson's new film The Wall is so “distressing” that he may not ever let his children watch it.

The 27-year-old actor stars in the war movie as soldier Sergeant Allen Isaac, who along with Staff Sergeant Shane Matthews (John Cena) is targeted by a lethal sniper in Iraq with just an unstable wall to protect them.

With disturbing scenes throughout, including one of him treating his injured knee, Aaron has no plans to let his daughters Wylda, seven, and five-year-old Romy, who he has with 50-year-old wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, view it – even when they are older.

“There are some things that you never want to show your family and it is probably too distressing for them to see their father suffering so much on screen,” he told London’s Evening Standard.

“Maybe they will discover it on their own one day when they’re older, but I obviously know that some of my work is a little too much for children.”

To prepare and get into the right mindset for the project, which was commissioned by Amazon Studios and directed by Mr. & Mrs. Smith filmmaker Doug Liman, Aaron trained with real professionals.

While The Wall may have not have fared so well in terms of reception and sales, grossing just $3.6 million (£2.7 million) against its $3 million (£2.3million) budget, Aaron, who won a best supporting actor gong at the 2017 Golden Globes, insists those in the field are big fans of the film.

“I prepared by spending months with marines and former war veterans, and I did some military training in Arkansas,” the Nocturnal Animals actor explained.

“We have shown the film to lots of ex-military personnel and they have praised it for its accuracy. John plays his character perfectly.”

© Cover Media