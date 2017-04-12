Abigail Breslin reveals she's a victim of sexual assault

Share

Abigail Breslin has bravely shared a post in support of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, revealing she herself is a victim of a sexual assault.

The Little Miss Sunshine star bravely came forward as part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, sharing a poem about consent in relationships on her Instagram page.

The short poem read: "You are not obligated to have sex with someone that you’re in a relationship with. Dating is not consent. Marriage is not consent."

Abigail captioned the picture by writing: "i knew my assailant. #SexualAssaultAwarenessMonth #breakthesilence."

She gave no more details of when the incident occurred or whether she reported it to the police, but was immediately flooded with messages of support from her followers.

"Oh Abbie," one wrote. "I'm so sorry and so mad at how f**ked up the world is. I'm sorry this happened to you and to countless others. Love you even though I'm just a fan. Thank you for speaking up. Big big hugs. You are strong and always a positive influence and I hope one day, this misogyny and heartlessness will end. All my love to you!"

It is the first time the 20-year-old actress, who can next be seen in the U.S. TV adaptation of movie Dirty Dancing, has spoken about the assault.

However, she has hit headlines in the past for blasting people for using nonconsensual sex as comedy fodder.

In December, 2015, Scream Queens star Abigail took to her Instagram page again to write: "Just left a comedy show where the comic was talking about how women think they're too 'cute' to give out their number and how they should trust him cuz he doesn't have a 'rapists body' and he doesn't 'use prostitutes because girls already play games for free'.

"When I said to him from the crowd it was offensive he said he 'didn't mind because I'm pretty.' WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THIS WORLD."

