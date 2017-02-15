Absent Selena Gomez 'pays for The Weeknd's $30,000 birthday party'

Share

The couple started dating last month (Jan17) and their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength.

Selena Gomez reportedly paid for her new beau The Weeknd's $30,000 (£24,076) birthday party, despite missing it herself.

The fledgling couple started dating last month (Jan17), and their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength. And as The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, prepares to mark his 27th birthday on Thursday (16Feb17), Selena threw him a surprise party on Monday night (13Feb17).

The bash was held at Dave & Buster's in Hollywood, with the Canadian singer joined by famous pals such as Big Sean, French Montana, Travis Scott and 2 Chainz.

But one person who was notably absent from the celebration was the Hands to Myself singer, who was in New York for Fashion Week.

However, the 24-year-old did her bit to support her beau by picking up the tab - which TMZ.com report was nearly $30,000 (£24,076).

According to the website, The Weeknd and his friends had the run of Dave & Buster's from 11pm to 2am, and enjoyed the numerous games at the venue as well as an open bar.

Selena's commitments in New York also meant the new couple spent Valentine's Day apart on Tuesday (14Feb). But the brunette singer still headed out to celebrate the romantic holiday, donning a skintight red dress and posting a snap on Instagram.

Earlier in the day, Selena attended Coach's fashion show in one of her first commitments with the brand since being announced as their new face last December (16). Sitting front row alongside fashionista Anna Wintour, Selena also treated fans to a picture of herself at the show, captioning it: "#CoachFall2017 #NYFW #GoRogue @coach @stuartvevers."

Selena and The Weeknd have yet to make an official public appearance together, but the singer was on her boyfriend's arm as they attended an afterparty following the Grammy Awards on Sunday night (12Feb17).

The night before (11Feb17), the couple enjoyed a romantic evening on a yacht, where they were pictured kissing and cuddling.

"Selena looked happy and in a romantic mood. The Weeknd looked happy and very amorous," an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight. "They were very intimate and looked very much in love."

© Cover Media