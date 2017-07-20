Activists launch petition urging Sony bosses to drop R. Kelly

Share

The soul singer has been accused of running a sex cult at two of his homes.

A new online petition has been set up by activists hoping to persuade Sony Music bosses to drop R. Kelly following allegations suggesting the singer is running a sex cult.

Reports, triggered by a parent's concerns about his estranged daughter, suggest the I Believe I Can Fly star is holding women between the ages of 18 and 26 captive in two of his properties in Chicago, Illinois and Atlanta, Georgia.

Kelly's legal team has slammed the allegations, insisting the soul star "unequivocally denies" them, but his critics have called for Sony bosses to release him from his contract as yet another sex scandal looms.

"We must not let habitual abusers float above justice simply because they are rich and famous," a message accompanying the Care2 petition reads. "Let’s work together to turn R. Kelly into a symbol for victim's rights, reminding abusers everywhere that no one is untouchable."

The singer was previously acquitted of 21 counts of child pornography in 2008, six years after video footage emerged appearing to show the singer urinating on an underaged girl. He was also previously accused of illegally marrying tragic R&B beauty Aaliyah, when she was just 15.

After the latest allegations hit the headlines on Monday (17Jul17), Kelly's lawyer, Linda Mensch, said, "Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed by the recent revelations attributed to him... He will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."

Earlier this week, one of Kelly's alleged captives insisted she was "in a happy place in my life, and I’m not being brainwashed or anything like that" during an interview with TMZ.

"I just want everybody to know, my parents and everybody in the world, that I am totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at, and everything is OK with me," Jocelyn Savage, 21, added. Her father was the man who launched the sex cult allegations.

The latest sex scandal hasn't had any impact on Kelly's career - all 14 of his upcoming shows are still scheduled and there's a huge demand for tickets.

Some venue bosses tell TMZ they have received angry calls from locals, but sales for tickets are brisk and there have been no cancellations.

At press time, the Care2 petition has reached almost 10,000 signatures.

