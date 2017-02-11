Actress Adrianne Palicki confirms engagement is off

Share

The John Wick star's career is going from strength to strength.

Actress Adrianne Palicki and Jackson Spidell have called off their engagement.

The John Wick star confirmed the sad news during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Friday (10Feb17).

"Things happen," she said. "I called off the wedding in 2015. There were some major issues in our relationship that I ignored.

"(I) realized only a couple months before the wedding that sometimes people aren't meant to be together and it's OK to walk away."

The couple became engaged in 2014.

Palicki is single now and insists she's not in a rush to find a man, adding, "I've taken the time since to just really be on my own... take care of myself. So, if Mr. Prince Charming comes walking into my life, great, but I'm not on a mission."

Fortunately, Palicki's career is going from strength to strength so she has plenty to keep her busy. Later this year she'll be seen in S.W.A.T. - Under Siege alongside Michael Jai White and will co-star with Seth MacFarlane in his futuristic TV series Orville.

But the 33-year-old definitely hopes she'll find true love some time in the future and insists former TV boyfriend and good pal Jesse Plemons has given her hope after he proposed to his girlfriend Kirsten Dunst at the end of last year (16).

"They are so happy," Palicki said. "He sent me a picture of them right after (he proposed). It's great and I love her and they're just so happy. I've never seen my friend happier, so it's wonderful."

She also knows that Kirsten won't have any complaints in the kissing department because asked about her own best kiss for the cameras, Adrianne didn't miss a beat before answering: "Jesse Plemons".

