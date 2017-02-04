Adam Driver to star in first-ever live Super Bowl ad

Share

The Star Wars actor will feature in the 30-second commercial which will air during the third quarter of the football game on Sunday (05Fen17).

Adam Driver is to star in the first ever live Super Bowl advert.

The Star Wars actor has teamed up with Snickers for the 30-second Western-themed commercial, which will air during the third quarter of the football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (05Feb17).

Teasers released earlier this week (beg30Jan17) reveal the ad will feature a horse, other actors, and a Wild West cowboy showdown.

Despite the risks that come with fronting the first-ever live Super Bowl ad, Adam revealed he agreed to the project as he loves a challenge. "(I thought) the Snickers commercials were hilarious that I had seen before and just the fact that the stakes are really high in that it’s during the Super Bowl and it’s live. It seemed like an interesting challenge," the 33-year-old Girls star explained.

"I definitely like being scared. I don’t know that I necessarily thrive, but doing something that scares you is always a good thing to do," he added.

Adam revealed he will be drawing on his previous theater roles as he prepares for his history-making commercial. "I like things that are like unconventional. I’ve always been interested in live things, basically going back to theatre - the potential threat of it not going right, or that it’s just kind of more dangerous," he said.

"There’s no safety net at all and I think that’s always kind of a fascinating thing to be a part of and an interesting thing to watch. And, to do it on such a broad scale at the Super Bowl, the stakes couldn’t be higher - I mean, as far as stakes compared to open heart surgery," Adam joked.

And the actor, who was last seen in Martin Scorsese's epic drama Silence alongside Andrew Garfield, admitted he would have to stop his habit of over-thinking things in order to get the advert just right.

"You have to kind of stay focused in the midst of a lot of chaos, which is really a challenge," he said of the commercial. "You get one shot and that’s all you get. You kind of just have to go with it and not overthink it all. I’ll overthink the way I eat a sandwich, it's my habit. But with this, you have no time but just to react, which is always kind of good."

The advert will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday (05Feb17).

© Cover Media