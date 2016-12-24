Adam Levine has finally found fun in his style

Share

Stylist Matt Goldman loves how singer Adam Levine turns into a “different man” when he puts on a tuxedo.

Adam Levine is finally having fun with his style after being “scared” to experiment.

The Maroon 5 musician rocks an array of on-trend ensembles as a coach on the U.S. version of The Voice, all put together with the help of fashion expert Matt Goldman. Having worked together for several years now, stylist Matt can finally see an evolution in Adam’s looks.

“He’s always had style. But he didn’t push himself, because he wasn’t on camera every day,” Matt explained to Billboard. “Now he’s having fun. He’ll try stuff on that he might not have worn five years ago and go, ‘This scares me, but maybe it’s perfect.’ Then the next day he’ll be like, ‘No, this is perfect!’ That’s a great place to be, comfortable in yourself.”

Matt also gets to share his outfit ideas with Adam’s wife, model Behati Prinsloo, who knows a thing or two about fashion thanks to her chosen career.

One of the stylist’s favorite fashion moments of the singer’s was when he and his spouse attended the Emmy Awards in 2014, both wearing Prada to mark their first red carpet appearance as a married couple.

“They just had so much fun. You could see how electric they were,” Matt smiled. “And when Adam puts on a tux, he just turns into a different man. It’s always nice to see him like that.”

But when it comes to being on the road 37-year-old Adam will be seen rocking more laid back pieces, as Matt points out comfort is key while touring. For his two-and-a-half hour sets with Maroon 5, it isn’t long before the frontman is switching things up, with Matt noting: “As much as Adam will really want to do something, he’ll bring a jacket up there and end up taking it off in 30 seconds.”

