Adam Levine will never stop touring with Maroon 5

Adam Levine has joked his friend and fellow coach on The Voice Blake Shelton "lacks very base level intelligence".

Adam Levine plans to keep touring with Maroon 5 until their fans get sick of them.

The 37-year-old singer has fronted the group since it was formed back in 2001 and he and his bandmates have maintained a consistently busy schedule.

With five albums under their belt and a sixth on the way, which features new single Cold with rapper Future, the band is already forming a plan to hit the road again despite recently wrapping their Maroon V Tour.

“I’ve been on tour for my entire life,” Adam mused during an appearance on Tuesday night’s (14Mar17) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “(Our new record is) almost there. I wish (we were mastering it), we’re still recording. We’ll be done really soon and then a tour next year – mid to late next year... Why stop? I mean, I’m so lucky.

"We started our band a zillion years ago, so it’s kind of like wow, this is so great, I want to do this for as long as people let us and just do it. It’s awesome," adding he has “kids” to support now, however host Jimmy corrected him by pointing out he has just the one child – daughter Dusty Rose, five months, with model wife Behati Prinsloo.

Adam also spoke about his experience as a coach on America’s talent show The Voice, in which he sits alongside Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani and her beau Blake Shelton. The Sugar singer gets along famously with country singer Blake, despite spending most of his time teasing him.

“Everyone’s great. Blake’s still stupid...” he quipped, though Jimmy pointed out that the musician is actually “super smart”.

“He lacks very base level intelligence. He’s a simple country person, which is great... That part’s great, but he’s also stupid," he laughed as he joked about his friend’s strong Oklahoma accent, pointing out Blake puts an heavy emphasis on the ‘w’ and ‘h’ in the word ‘white’.

