Adele ‘plotting new showbiz break’

Share

Adele reportedly wants to take some more time out of the spotlight to concentrate on her family.

Adele is reportedly planning a fresh break from showbiz to concentrate on family life.

The queen of the charts was still riding high from her 2015 comeback, where she released record-breaking album 25 after a nearly five-year break, until she had to cancel the last two nights of her world tour earlier this month (Jul17).

The 29-year-old was forced to pull out of her shows at London’s Wembley Stadium after damaging her vocal cords.

Now sources close to the star say the mom-of-one is planning to take another five-year break so she can add to her brood with husband Simon Konecki.

“More than anything, Adele just wants to be a normal mom again,” an insider told Britain's Reveal magazine. “She wants to have more babies and live a quiet life in England. Adele loved home life before she came back with 25, and wants to return to that precious time with (four-year-old son) Angelo.

“Adele would beat herself up about missing things. Her view is that she’ll never get this time back, so she’d rather spend it with the people she loves. Even though she bought a property in L.A., her roots remain in England, and that’s where she’ll be for her time off.”

The source continues to say that despite splashing out millions on a mansion in California, Los Angeles hasn’t been what Adele expected.

And as for her planned five-year hiatus, Adele reportedly thinks a few years away from the limelight will give her more to write about when she returns.

“Writing her last album was really tough, as there was a lot of pressure to deliver another smash hit,” the pal explained. “In five years’ time she’ll be approaching her mid-30s, and she thinks that, by then, she’ll have more life experiences to write about. She’s not saying she’s giving up music for good, but she’s setting a period for a break so that everyone can leave her alone to be with her family.”

© Cover Media