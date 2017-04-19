Adele and Coldplay to compete for 2017 Ivor Novello Awards

Share

Laura Mvula and Michael Kiwanuka scored two nominations.

Adele and Coldplay will compete against each other at Britain's prestigious Ivor Novello awards.

The Rolling in the Deep singer has achieved a nomination for the PRS for Music Most Performed Work prize for her track When We Were Young, and she will compete against the band, who have been nominated in that category twice for Adventure of a Lifetime and Hymn for the Weekend, which features uncredited vocals by Beyonce.

Singers Laura Mvula and Michael Kiwanuka have landed on the shortlist twice. Laura, who was recently dropped from her label, is nominated for the Best Song Musically and Lyrically prize for Overcome, which was co-written by Chic's Nile Rodgers, who features on the track, and her competitors are Kiwanuka's Black Man in a White World and Telomere by Mystery Jets.

Laura and Michael will go head-to-head once again for the Album Award for their records The Dreaming Room and Love & Hate respectively. The category is rounded out by Skeleton Tree by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds.

Nominees for Best Contemporary Song include Love$ick by Mura Masa featuring A$AP Rocky, Man by Skepta, and Sexual by Swedish producer NEIKED featuring British singer Dyo.

Composers for film and TV are also recognised at the awards, which honors works released in the U.K. in 2016. Composers for High-Rise, Kubo and the Two Strings and My Scientology Movie are nominated for Best Original Film Score, while composers for TV shows The Collection, The Witness for the Prosecution and War and Peace are up for the Best Television Soundtrack award.

The 62nd Ivor Novello Awards take place on 18 May (17) at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London. Winners of the Songwriter of the Year, Lifetime Achievement and International Achievement awards will be revealed during the ceremony.

