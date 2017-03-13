Adele dedicates song to injured fan

Share

The singer told the audience in Sydney she had not had an update on the woman's condition after she collapsed at her show on Friday night.

Adele dedicated a song to a fan who suffered a cardiac arrest at her Sydney show during a gig on Saturday (11Mar17).

The Hello singer halted a sold-out concert at the city's ANZ Stadium on Friday (10Mar17) when she spotted a fan who had collapsed in the audience.

In video footage of the scary moment, Adele told fans she had to stop in order to allow emergency services staff to carry the injured fan out of the stadium on a stretcher.

It was later reported that the individual, who was standing close to the stage in a VIP inner circle area, was taken to a nearby hospital.

Adele, who has been touring in Australia since the end of last month (Feb17) and has four more gigs in the country before moving on to New Zealand on 23 March (17), returned to the ANZ Stadium on Saturday night (12Mar17), and dedicated her song Take It All to the woman who collapsed, wishing her "a speedy recovery".

"At this point in the show last night, there was a lady, she got really ill down there and I sang this song with my back to what was going on," the concerned star recalled. "I knew what was going on but I was really scared and it was at this point I stopped the show to make sure she was OK. I don't know if she's OK yet but I'd like to sing this song for her tonight.

"I wish you a speedy recovery. I look forward to finding out who you are. I don't know who she is yet and I'll be speaking to you soon, I hope."

© Cover Media