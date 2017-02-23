Adele gushes about 'best year yet' as she takes home BRIT Award

Adele gushed about her amazing year as she accepted the Global Success gong at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday night (22Feb17).
The 28-year-old singer couldn't attend the star-studded ceremony at the O2 Arena in London, as she is currently on tour in Australia. However, she did appear via video link to thank her supporters for the latest in a string of honours.
"Hello London, thank you so much it means the world to me," Adele said in the video, clearly struggling to control her emotions.
"You have all been amazing to me this past year. It’s been amazing this year, the best one yet. Have a good time!"
The mother-of-one also encouraged the guests at the ceremony to "get a bit swervy (drunk)", referencing the abstract nature of the BRITs trophy.
Adele took to her Twitter page later in the evening to once again explain her absence from the ceremony, writing: "Thank you @BRITS. I actually am on the other side, of the world! I'm in Australia, that's why I'm not there. Have a great night x"
It comes as little surprise that Adele took home the Global Success award, after her latest album 25 became the fastest-selling record ever in the U.K.
Adele also marked a victorious year with several wins at the recent Grammy Awards, taking home all five awards she was nominated for.
While Adele emerged victorious as the Global Success at the BRITs, she missed out on the Best British Video award to One Direction, who claimed the honour for their video for hit song History.
Liam Payne collected the prize as he made a surprise appearance at the awards, and told the cheering audience: "I mean this is amazing. Thank you so much! We cannot believe we are still winning these. Thank you very much.
"We have been taking some time out working on our solo music, but One Direction is who we are and who we will always be."
The full list of winners at the 2017 BRIT Awards is as follows:
British Male Solo Artist
David Bowie
British Female Solo Artist
Emeli Sande
British Group
The 1975
British Breakthrough Act
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
Mastercard British Album
David Bowie - Blackstar
Critics’ Choice
Rag ‘N’ Bone Man
British Single
Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex
International Male Solo Artist
Drake
International Female Solo Artist
Beyonce
Global Success Award
Adele
International Group
A Tribe Called Quest
Best British Video
One Direction - History
BRITS Icon Award
Robbie Williams
