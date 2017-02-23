Adele gushes about 'best year yet' as she takes home BRIT Award

Share

Adele has enjoyed huge success with her latest album 25, which also saw her take home five gongs at the recent Grammy Awards.

Adele gushed about her amazing year as she accepted the Global Success gong at the BRIT Awards on Wednesday night (22Feb17).

The 28-year-old singer couldn't attend the star-studded ceremony at the O2 Arena in London, as she is currently on tour in Australia. However, she did appear via video link to thank her supporters for the latest in a string of honours.

"Hello London, thank you so much it means the world to me," Adele said in the video, clearly struggling to control her emotions.

"You have all been amazing to me this past year. It’s been amazing this year, the best one yet. Have a good time!"

The mother-of-one also encouraged the guests at the ceremony to "get a bit swervy (drunk)", referencing the abstract nature of the BRITs trophy.

Adele took to her Twitter page later in the evening to once again explain her absence from the ceremony, writing: "Thank you @BRITS. I actually am on the other side, of the world! I'm in Australia, that's why I'm not there. Have a great night x"

It comes as little surprise that Adele took home the Global Success award, after her latest album 25 became the fastest-selling record ever in the U.K.

Adele also marked a victorious year with several wins at the recent Grammy Awards, taking home all five awards she was nominated for.

While Adele emerged victorious as the Global Success at the BRITs, she missed out on the Best British Video award to One Direction, who claimed the honour for their video for hit song History.

Liam Payne collected the prize as he made a surprise appearance at the awards, and told the cheering audience: "I mean this is amazing. Thank you so much! We cannot believe we are still winning these. Thank you very much.

"We have been taking some time out working on our solo music, but One Direction is who we are and who we will always be."

The full list of winners at the 2017 BRIT Awards is as follows:

British Male Solo Artist

David Bowie

British Female Solo Artist

Emeli Sande

British Group

The 1975

British Breakthrough Act

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

Mastercard British Album

David Bowie - Blackstar

Critics’ Choice

Rag ‘N’ Bone Man

British Single

Little Mix - Shout Out To My Ex

International Male Solo Artist

Drake

International Female Solo Artist

Beyonce

Global Success Award

Adele

International Group

A Tribe Called Quest

Best British Video

One Direction - History

BRITS Icon Award

Robbie Williams

© Cover Media