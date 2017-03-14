Adele: 'Johnny Depp dog-smuggling drama put me off bringing dog on tour'

Share

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's dog-smuggling drama put Adele off bringing her dog Louie to Australia with her on tour.

The 28-year-old singer has been on the road Down Under for the past few weeks, and performed at the Adelaide Oval on Monday night (13Mar17).

As she took to the stage, the Hello star told the audience that while she had wanted to bring her beloved dachshund, who she describes as the love of her life, to Australia with her, she decided against it after the now infamous case involving Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star and Amber were forced to publicly apologize via a bizarre video to make amends to the Australian government after Amber failed to file the correct paperwork for bringing their dogs Pistol and Boo into Australia in 2015.

Amber pleaded guilty to one count of falsifying quarantine documents, while two charges of illegal importation of an animal were dropped, and she escaped conviction and was ordered to pay a $1,000 (£700) fine.

While she didn't go into details, Adele joked with the 70,000-strong crowd that she opted against bringing Louie to Australia after "that Johnny Depp thing".

Following Johnny and Amber's bitter split, the actress kept the two dogs as part of the former couple's divorce agreement.

The Hollywood stars' finalized the end of their 15-month union in January (17), after Amber claimed Johnny had been physically and verbally abusive during their union.

Adele's Adelaide concert also saw the star making an X-rated joke as she attempted to fill time when technical issues stalled the show. As stage crew members scrambled to fix a power outage, the Rolling in the Deep singer checked the parents in the audience would be OK with their kids hearing a smutty gag.

She then cracked, "What do you call a blonde standing on her head? A brunette with bad breath."

The power came back after about five minutes and the show continued without a hitch.

