Adele Made Over £500,000 Each Night On Tour

New accounts filed for Adele's firm Remedy Touring, of which she is the sole director, show profits of £11.5 million ($14.3 million) between October 2015 and April 2016.

Adele made more than £500,000 ($625,721) each night of her world tour.

The 28-year-old singer performed 107 dates in countries around Europe and America between February and December 2016. And According to new accounts filed for Adele's firm Remedy Touring obtained by The Sun newspaper, the singer's company - of which she is the sole director - shows profits of £11.5 million ($14.3 million) between October 2015 and April 2016.

It means that for each tour date Adele performed during that period, she made a staggering £522,727 ($654,019).

"Given this was Adele’s first ever world tour her earnings really are incredible," a source told Britain's The Sun newspaper, who first reported the accounts.

"If you break it down then she was making more than half a million pounds every single night. The latest accounts just go up until April, when she was only a few months into the tour, which make it all the more astounding."

The jaw-dropping figure puts the Sorry star in an elite group of the richest musicians in the world, which also includes U2, Madonna and the Rolling Stones.

U2, fronted by Bono, currently hold the record for the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, after their 360 Degrees Tour made over £591 million ($739 million) between 2009 and 2011 - meaning each band member made £1.3 million ($1.6 million) per night.

Meanwhile, Madonna is history's highest-earning performer, due to taking in an average £3.8 million ($4.7 million) each night of her 2008 Sticky & Sweet Tour.

While Adele is unlikely to break that record, she will undoubtedly enjoy another boost to her profits when she kicks off her 11-date tour of Australia in Perth on 28 February (17).

"Adele was selling out arena after arena every night so her income would definitely have shot up at the same rate throughout the rest of the year," the source continued. "It’s no wonder she was so keen to upgrade to stadiums for her upcoming Australia tour."

Adele will also return to her native U.K. this summer to perform four shows at London's Wembley Stadium.

