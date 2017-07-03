  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Adele's fans show their support with Wembley sing-a-long

Adele's fans show their support with Wembley sing-a-long

Adele's fans show their support with Wembley sing-a-long
Adele
Posted by Cover Media on July 3, 2017 at 12:30 am
The singer is still hoping to reschedule the affected dates.

Fans of Adele showed their support for the sick soul superstar on Saturday (01Jul17) by gathering outside London's Wembley Stadium to stage public sing-a-longs following her show cancellation.

The Hello hitmaker had been due to wrap up her world tour in her hometown with four gigs at the arena, but she had to axe her final two concerts this weekend (01-02Jul17) due to vocal cord damage.

Adele broke the news to followers via social media in the early hours of Saturday (01Jul17), revealing she was "devastated" after doctors advised her not to perform.

The news emerged six years after the singer had to cut her 2011 North American tour short as she suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage, which required surgery.

Ticketholders for the scrapped London shows were disappointed by the cancellation, but instead of complaining about the change of plans, hundreds decided to head to Wembley Stadium anyway and sing Adele's songs in her honor to show their continued love for the star. The hashtag "#SingforAdele" even became a trending topic on Twitter as the tribute caught on.

"You couldn't perform for us, so we performed for you!," one fan wrote on Instagram, beside video footage of the big crowd. "We love you so much! @adele #singforadele #weloveyouadele".

Another devotee shared, "@Adele couldn't sing for us so we sang for her! Over 300 Daydreamers (fans) #SingForAdele #WeLoveYouAdele".

The star has yet to respond to the outpouring of support, but the video footage and sweet social media messages are sure to give her spirits a boost as she continues her recovery.

Adele is hoping to reschedule the gigs, which could very well be her last after hinting at her tour retirement in the London concert program, sold during her performances on Wednesday (28Jun17) and Thursday (29Jun17).

Explaining why she wanted to close out her latest Adele Live trek in the British capital, she shared in a handwritten note, "I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artists have had on me live. I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."

© Cover Media

Related news

Adele shares a cup of tea and cuddle with Grenfell Tower firefighters

Posted on 20/06/2017
The 29-year-old singer showed her appreciation for the first responders on the scene of the tragic fire by making a trip to the station to chat to the men and women who helped tackle the inferno.

Adele: "I don't know if I'll ever tour again"

Posted on 29/06/2017
The star urged fans to donate time and money to help the survivors of London's Grenfell Tower tragedy.

Adele cancels final two shows of tour due to vocal cord damage

Posted on 01/07/2017
Adele has been experiencing vocal problems on her tour.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Perfect Desserts & Drinks for your Canada Day Party

All photo albums

Facebook