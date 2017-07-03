Adele's fans show their support with Wembley sing-a-long

Share

The singer is still hoping to reschedule the affected dates.

Fans of Adele showed their support for the sick soul superstar on Saturday (01Jul17) by gathering outside London's Wembley Stadium to stage public sing-a-longs following her show cancellation.

The Hello hitmaker had been due to wrap up her world tour in her hometown with four gigs at the arena, but she had to axe her final two concerts this weekend (01-02Jul17) due to vocal cord damage.

Adele broke the news to followers via social media in the early hours of Saturday (01Jul17), revealing she was "devastated" after doctors advised her not to perform.

The news emerged six years after the singer had to cut her 2011 North American tour short as she suffered a vocal cord hemorrhage, which required surgery.

Ticketholders for the scrapped London shows were disappointed by the cancellation, but instead of complaining about the change of plans, hundreds decided to head to Wembley Stadium anyway and sing Adele's songs in her honor to show their continued love for the star. The hashtag "#SingforAdele" even became a trending topic on Twitter as the tribute caught on.

"You couldn't perform for us, so we performed for you!," one fan wrote on Instagram, beside video footage of the big crowd. "We love you so much! @adele #singforadele #weloveyouadele".

Another devotee shared, "@Adele couldn't sing for us so we sang for her! Over 300 Daydreamers (fans) #SingForAdele #WeLoveYouAdele".

The star has yet to respond to the outpouring of support, but the video footage and sweet social media messages are sure to give her spirits a boost as she continues her recovery.

Adele is hoping to reschedule the gigs, which could very well be her last after hinting at her tour retirement in the London concert program, sold during her performances on Wednesday (28Jun17) and Thursday (29Jun17).

Explaining why she wanted to close out her latest Adele Live trek in the British capital, she shared in a handwritten note, "I only ever did this tour for you and to hopefully have an impact on you the way that some of my favorite artists have had on me live. I wanted my final shows to be in London because I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."

