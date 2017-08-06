Adele takes Grenfell Tower kids to the movies

Share

The superstar singer reportedly wants to use her spare time to help survivors of the Grenfell Tower blaze.

Adele has treated kids affected by the Grenfell Tower blaze in London, England to a special screening of Despicable Me 3.

The Grammy Award winning superstar, who has helped raise a huge amount of money for victims of the fire, took her generosity to a whole new level on Thursday (03Aug17).

The Hello singer hosted a very special screening of the popular children's movie at Whiteley's Cinema in London, where the kids got to meet real-life Minions, as well as the star herself.

The Londoner showed off her down-to-earth nature and turned up to the screening bare-faced and casually dressed in a yellow, blue and green jumper and navy skirt.

She took time to pose with the children for photos and looked really happy to be there.

Speaking to The Sun, a source spoke of how the families were overwhelmed by what the singer had done for them. "Adele sees her work in the community as a full-time priority now her touring days are over for the foreseeable future," they shared.

The humble star was one of the first recognizable faces to visit the scene of the fire, and was caught on camera at the site a day after it took place on 14 June (17).

Later that month (June), she was also pictured visiting firemen and thanking them for their efforts in fighting the blaze.

"Being a local Londoner, she’s made no secret about how personally affected she was by the Grenfell Tower blaze and wants to help in every way she can," the source added.

"While she’s working hard behind the scenes to raise cash, she wanted to treat residents to a night of fun and help take their minds off what happened, and organized a private viewing of the brand new Despicable Me 3 movie."

At least 80 people lost their lives in the Grenfell blaze and over 158 families were affected by the disaster.

