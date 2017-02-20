Adele voted music icon of the future

Share

The singer has beaten Beyonce again in a new British survey.

Adele has been voted the top music icon of the future in a new poll.

The Grammy-winning Hello hitmaker has beaten her own pop idol, Beyonce, to score the support of 50 per cent of Brits polled for the Mastercard survey as the ultimate artist who will stand the test of time.

Beyonce comes second in the countdown, ahead of Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, and Robbie Williams.

Coldplay, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, and Bruno Mars also make the top 10.

Meanwhile, David Bowie has been voted the most iconic musician in pop history.

The late rock legend claims the number one spot ahead of The Beatles, Queen, Elvis Presley, and Michael Jackson, who all make the top five.

"Musical icons of tomorrow, such as Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Beyonce, all possess the same vital traits which have made artists like David Bowie and The Beatles global successes; singing and songwriting is clearly a timeless art and speaks for itself," Nicola Grant, Mastercard's Head of Marketing for the U.K. and Ireland, says of the results. “People connect with that - it’s the priceless side of music.”

The results have been released ahead of the Mastercard-sponsored BRIT Awards in London on Wednesday (22Feb17).

British rapper Skepta and girl group Little Mix lead all BRIT Award nominees with three nods apiece, while Bowie and Zayn Malik are among the artists who each earned two nods.

Adele is only up for Video of Year for Send My Love (To Your New Lover), while Beyonce will compete for International Female Solo Artist against her sister Solange Knowles and Rihanna, among others.

