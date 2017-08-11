Adidas taps Kendall Jenner and Young Thug for new visual ad

Share

It's the third instalment of the ongoing Original Is Never Finished campaign.

Kendall Jenner, Young Thug, and 21 Savage have been tapped to front Adidas Originals' latest Original Is Never Finished campaign.

It marks the third visual installment from the German sportswear giant, with Snoop Dogg and Stormzy two of the big names to star in the previous episodes.

The short film is in a similar vein to the first two, though adds a Mad Max-esque vibe to the post-apocalyptic, sci-fi feel.

A haunting version of My Way is sung throughout by the campaign stars, which also includes basketball player James Harden and rapper Playboi Carti.

"adiddasorginal thank u (sic) ...I'm so blessed," Young Thug posted on Twitter alongside a link to the video.

Kendall also shared the clip with her online fans, writing: "The first look. #ORIGINALis #adidas_Ambassador @adidasOriginals."

She also reposted Adidas' tweet, which stated: "Never flinch. Never hide. @KendallJenner shows us how to redefine what #ORIGINALis."

The model's casting didn't go down well with all fans though, with some blasting her involvement.

Many outraged Adidas customers flocked to social media to question why Kendall was hired, with Twitter users slamming her for being "dull" and unoriginal.

"Oh No, Not Again! Kendall Jenner In New Ad Stinker For Adidas," one user fumed, while another said, "How dull can you get. Kendull (sic) Jenner really? I don't understand her appeal. Her family became famous from a sex tape," alluding to Kendall's half-sister Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape.

The criticism follows another controversial casting for the 21-year-old model, as consumers were outraged in April when Pepsi chose her to appear in an ad which saw her caught up in a peace protest, reminiscent of a civil rights rally. The advertising campaign was quickly pulled.

