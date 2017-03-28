Aerosmith postpone U.S. tour to work on final album

Share

Guitarist Joe Perry still believes the band's final show could be years away.

Rockers Aerosmith have postponed a North American tour to focus on recording a final album.

Joe Perry made the announcement during a recent chat with AZ Central, published on Tuesday (28Mar17), revealing the band's 2017 Aero-Vederci Baby! tour, which was set to hit North America this autumn (17), has been shelved.

"(We want to) give ourselves some time to get something done," the guitarist said. "We definitely have another record in us, if not two. But we'll see how that goes."

The tour was initially billed as Aerosmith's last, but Perry insists it may never end.

"We're gonna go out and tour until we're done," he added. "And we're gonna try and hit every place we've ever played and never played. There's always new places to go. New countries.

"I'd like to play China and the Far East. There's a lot of places that are off the beaten path. Is this the last tour? Well, I don't know. I don't think so."

Prodded for an update on the future of the band and asked if the Aero-Vederci Baby! tour will really be the group's last, Perry then said, "Not officially, no."

He explained, "Try and picture your last meal. You're only gonna eat so many times in your life. You're gonna sit down at the table 258 million times. There's a finite number of times you're gonna do anything in your life. To picture a final Aerosmith gig, it's like... I can't do it.

"There's too much of that 'rock until you drop' ingrained into this band. But, like I said, we're at the end, so who knows how long it's gonna go?"

