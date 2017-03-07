Alec Baldwin advises Louis Tomlinson to get a bodyguard

Share

The Saturday Night Live star spoke out after former One Direction star Louis was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday (03Mar17) night following a scuffle with a photographer.

Alec Baldwin has advised Louis Tomlinson to employ security after his airport altercation.

In an interview with British breakfast news show Good Morning Britain, the Saturday Night Live star spoke out after former One Direction star Louis was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday (03Mar17) night following a scuffle with a photographer.

Reports suggest Louis pulled a paparazzo, who was standing too close to the couple, to the ground. The cameraman fell backwards and hit his head on the floor.

"It's never a good idea to respond, but if you do, I say to people they got the better of you, try to do better," he advised. "When you're young and you don't have a wife or especially children, take my advice, use that money now to get a bodyguard."

The 30 Rock actor has previously clashed with members of the paparazzi. In November 2013, he was accused of allegedly pushing a photographer into a car outside his New York apartment building. The incident occurred just a day after he reportedly raged at another Big Apple snapper for coming too close to his wife Hilaria and their baby daughter, hours after Canadian actress Genevieve Sabourin was convicted and jailed for stalking his family.

Baldwin was also previously involved in an altercation with a shutterbug in August (13), and accused of hitting another Big Apple photographer in 2012.

