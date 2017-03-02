Alec Baldwin encourages his kids to share their feelings with him

Share

Alec Baldwin received plenty of thanks for hosting the Oscars in 2010, unlike Jimmy Kimmel who helmed this year's (17) ceremony.

Alec Baldwin's bedroom is like a barbershop when his children pour in every morning to share their thoughts with him.

The Hollywood actor is quite the family man as a dad to kids Carmen, Rafael and Leonardo with current wife Hilaria as well as daughter Ireland, 21, from his marriage to actress Kim Basinger. Discussing life with his youngest offspring, Alec, 58, admitted there’s little rest for him and Hilaria as their tots keep them on their toes.

“We have a three-and-a-half year old, a one-and-a-half-year-old and a five-month-old, and from five in the morning until eight in the morning, our bed and our bedroom is like a barbershop. I’m like, ‘Next, come in here please,’” he joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night (01Mar17). “And they get in the bed and they tell us what they want and what they want for breakfast and how they feel about everything, and then we’re done with them and (we’re like), ‘Next, come in here please.’ This one’s up at five, this one’s up at six, this one’s up a 6.30...”

Unfortunately his eldest has found a means to embarrass her famous dad and recently posted an Instagram picture of him from back in the day, wearing an unbuttoned denim shirt and a red neck scarf.

Joking the flashback snap “speaks for itself”, Alec compared this thick brown locks to a “French pastry”.

Meanwhile the 30 Rock star recalled hosting the Oscars alongside Steve Martin back in 2010 to Jimmy who took on this year’s unforgettable ceremony on Sunday (26Feb17).

"It’s an unusual experience... By the time you get down to the end of the evening, you’re in a room full of 10 winners and 250 losers,” he explained, adding that several people from the golden days of the business showed their appreciation for taking the helm.

“A person would corner me, like some guy who was like 80, and he said, ‘I want to thank you very much for agreeing with all your valuable time to host the Oscars. My name is Don Griffin and I was the stunt co-coordinator on She Wore a Yellow Ribbon.’”

Unfortunately Jimmy didn’t receive such praise, noting: “No one thanked me for doing it at all. Not one old person came up and thanked me for this!"

