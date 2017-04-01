Alec Baldwin: 'I almost drank myself to death'

Alec Baldwin: 'I almost drank myself to death'
Alec Baldwin
Posted by Cover Media on April 1, 2017 at 12:30 am
The actor kept his drink and drugs overdose a secret for decades.

Alec Baldwin has stunned fans by revealing he almost lost his life to drugs and alcohol as a young man.

The TV and movie star reveals he turned to substances in an effort to mask severe internal pain, and his bad habits led to a near fatal overdose.

"I got sober when I was just about to turn 27," the 58-year-old shares in a new interview with Good Morning America, which will air on Monday (03Apr17), "and those two years that I lived in that white, hot period, as a daily drug abuser, as a daily drinker... to my misery, boy, that was a tough time. There was really, really a lot of pain in there. A lot of pain."

The Cooler and 30 Rock star, who has written extensively about this dark period in his life in his new memoir, Nevertheless, is convinced he would have eventually kicked his dependence on drugs and alcoholic forever, because even at the lowest moments during his recovery, Alec had hope for a better future.

“I think I was one of the people who was lucky that it (sobriety) stuck, and therefore if I didn’t get it then, I think I would’ve got it eventually," he muses. "I know that at that time, what I describe (in the book) - overdosing on drugs - which I’ve kept very private for years and years and years. I think I would have gotten it eventually, but, I’m glad I got it when I did 'cause not many people get sober when they’re young.”

Alec's new book hits bookshelves on Tuesday (04Apr17).

© Cover Media

Related news

Alec Baldwin encourages his kids to share their feelings with him

Posted on 02/03/2017
Alec Baldwin received plenty of thanks for hosting the Oscars in 2010, unlike Jimmy Kimmel who helmed this year's (17) ceremony.

Alec Baldwin advises Louis Tomlinson to get a bodyguard

Posted on 07/03/2017
The Saturday Night Live star spoke out after former One Direction star Louis was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday (03Mar17) night following a scuffle with a photographer.

Audra McDonald missed out on Beauty and the Beast Broadway musical

Posted on 18/03/2017
The actress reminded composer Alan Menken of the previous casting oversight as filming on the movie began in London.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Max Pacioretty's House is for Sale!

All photo albums

Facebook