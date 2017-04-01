Alec Baldwin: 'I almost drank myself to death'

Share

The actor kept his drink and drugs overdose a secret for decades.

Alec Baldwin has stunned fans by revealing he almost lost his life to drugs and alcohol as a young man.

The TV and movie star reveals he turned to substances in an effort to mask severe internal pain, and his bad habits led to a near fatal overdose.

"I got sober when I was just about to turn 27," the 58-year-old shares in a new interview with Good Morning America, which will air on Monday (03Apr17), "and those two years that I lived in that white, hot period, as a daily drug abuser, as a daily drinker... to my misery, boy, that was a tough time. There was really, really a lot of pain in there. A lot of pain."

The Cooler and 30 Rock star, who has written extensively about this dark period in his life in his new memoir, Nevertheless, is convinced he would have eventually kicked his dependence on drugs and alcoholic forever, because even at the lowest moments during his recovery, Alec had hope for a better future.

“I think I was one of the people who was lucky that it (sobriety) stuck, and therefore if I didn’t get it then, I think I would’ve got it eventually," he muses. "I know that at that time, what I describe (in the book) - overdosing on drugs - which I’ve kept very private for years and years and years. I think I would have gotten it eventually, but, I’m glad I got it when I did 'cause not many people get sober when they’re young.”

Alec's new book hits bookshelves on Tuesday (04Apr17).

