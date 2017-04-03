  • Home
Alec Baldwin: 'Nasty voicemail to daughter is a scab that never heals'

Alec Baldwin
Posted by Cover Media on April 3, 2017 at 8:30 pm
The actor's ill-advised "little pig" message was leaked at the height of his custody battle with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Alec Baldwin's 2007 voicemail scandal has caused a "permanent break" in his relationship with his daughter Ireland.

The model, whose mother is actress Kim Basinger, was just 11 years old when her dad infamously slammed his kid as a "rude thoughtless little pig" in a leaked phone message.

Alec and Ireland, now 21, have since patched up their differences, but although they have both done their best to move on from the decade-old drama, The Departed star insists his critics are the ones who refuse to let go of the past.

The actor, who is known for his angry outbursts, details the controversy in his new memoir Nevertheless, and in a candid interview with breakfast show Good Morning America, he reveals it has left a "permanent break" in their father-daughter relationship.

"'Cause it's thrown in your face every day," Alec explained. "As I mention in the book, there are people who admonish me or attack me and use that (scandal) as a constant spearhead to do that.

"It's a scab that never heals," he continued, "'cause it's been picked at all the time by other people, and my daughter, that's hurt her in a permanent way."

Baldwin, 59, previously confessed the leaked voicemail scandal left him feeling suicidal after spending years battling his ex-wife Basinger for custody of their kid.

The star has since found happiness with his second wife Hilaria, the mother of his three young children - daughter Carmen, three, and sons Rafael, 21 months, and six-month-old Leonardo.

© Cover Media

Facebook