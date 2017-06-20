  • Home
Alex Rodriguez gushes about 'role model' girlfriend Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez, Alexander Rodriguez
Posted by Cover Media on June 20, 2017 at 3:30 pm
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have just returned back to the U.S. after going on a romantic trip to Paris.

Alex Rodriguez has praised his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez for being a "role model" to his daughters.

The former professional baseball player and the On The Floor hitmaker started dating earlier this year (17), with the couple making their red carpet debut together at the Met Gala in May.

Alex, who shares daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, nine, with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, has gushed about his romance with the multi-talented and entrepreneurial Jennifer.

"She's the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women equality," he told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday (20Jun17). "I like that for my daughters and Jennifer is the role model."

While Alex and Jennifer both have busy schedules, he managed to persuade Jennifer to take some time out so they could jet to Paris for a short vacation last week (ends18Jun17).

The 41-year-old sportsman even took to Instagram to share a range of happy photos of him and the World of Dance judge as they explored the City of Light.

"We never get six or seven days off, so we were very blessed to have that opportunity," shared Alex.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has also uploaded a series of snaps to her social media accounts to mark her romantic trip. The 47-year-old posted a snap of her and Alex embracing on the balcony of a Parisian hotel with the hashtag "baecation2017", while another photo showed the couple enjoying a relaxed lunch at the Louvre Museum.

However, the holiday couldn't last forever, and Jennifer was back at work on her TV show Shades of Blue in New York by Monday.

