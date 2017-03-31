Alex Rodriguez: 'Jennifer Lopez and I are having a great time'

Share

The slender singer/actress has a weak spot for chocolate chip sweet treats.

Jennifer Lopez's new boyfriend Alex Rodriguez is full of praise for the "amazing" superstar, insisting they are "having a great time" dating.

The Latina beauty's relationship with retired baseball ace Alex, a longtime friend, blew up in early March (17), just weeks after J.Lo insisted her rumored romance with rapper Drake was nothing more than a friendship.

Jennifer and her new man jetted off to the Bahamas for a brief getaway, before returning to his home base in Miami, Florida, where they have been photographed on a number of outings in recent weeks.

The former New York Yankees star even introduced the singer/actress to his family, and it's clear he is smitten with the mother-of-two after being quizzed about the budding romance while appearing as a guest co-host on talk show The View on Friday (31Mar17).

Asked who his new lady is, he replied, "It's obvious, we've been having a great time."

"She's a New Yorker, she's from the Bronx, and a big Yankees fan," he teased, before confirming he was referring to Jennifer, who shares nine-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"We're having a great time," the 41-year-old smiled. "She's an amazing, amazing girl, one of the smartest human beings I've ever met, and also an incredible mother."

Alex went on to suggest he and Lopez bonded over their shared love of sports, explaining she was "an awesome, awesome athlete" in high school, while insisting the Love Don't Cost a Thing hitmaker really doesn't have lavish tastes.

"She just likes simple things," he shared of the 47-year-old's favorite things to do. "I mean, she's a very, very simple person. Loves family. Is a great sister. Is a great daughter."

Alex also revealed some of J.Lo's guilty food pleasures, quipping, "She's gonna kill me if I say too much," before revealing she is a sucker for "chocolate chip ice cream and chocolate chip cookies".

His candid comments are the first remarks either star has shared about their romance.

Alex is no stranger to high-profile relationships - he was previously linked to Madonna, Kate Hudson, and Cameron Diaz, and split from businesswoman Anne Wojcicki in February (17) after nearly a year of dating.

He is also a father-of-two - he shares daughters Natasha, 12, and Ella, eight, with his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis, and like Jennifer and Marc, the former couple has remained close for the sake of its children, something Alex is truly thankful for.

"We live five blocks away from each other...," he explained. "If I'm home, she'll come over, have dinner, we'll do homework together (with the kids), and then Cynthia goes home, and vice versa, I can go to her house anytime. It's just really incredible. Our girls can walk to each other's home (sic). We're very lucky."

