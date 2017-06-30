Alex Rodriguez sometimes mistaken for Jennifer Lopez's bodyguard

Share

Former baseball player Alex Rodriguez has spoken about how his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez outshines him in the spotlight.

Alex Rodriguez has been mistaken for his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's bodyguard.

The former professional baseball player and the On The Floor hitmaker started dating earlier this year (17), and recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris together.

But while Alex is known for his success at the New York Yankees, the sportsman admits that his fame is easily overshadowed by Jennifer's star power.

"This is one of the most humbling experiences of my life," he said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night (29Jun17). "When I was with the Yankees, and we won the world championship, and you wear the pinstripes, you think you're pretty cool. But then, you hang out with Jennifer, and they confuse me with the security guard all the time!"

Alex and Jennifer made their official debut as a couple at the Met Gala in May. Though it was an exciting moment, the 41-year-old explained that he was totally sidelined by the paparazzi when he and Jennifer, 47, hit the red carpet.

"We were at the Met Ball, and the paparazzi were screaming at me, not even in English, 'Get the hell out of the way, get out of the way! We're trying to take a picture!'" he recalled.

Meanwhile, Alex has recently landed a contract with ABC News to become a sports broadcaster, and is working as a guest host on entrepreneurial TV show Shark Tank.

But even though the father-of-two retired from baseball last August (16), the sport remains his first love.

"I love the game so much and honestly, it's too much," he laughed. "I have three televisions in my living room and I'll have the east coast game, the central game, and the west coast game and my daughters are like, 'Daddy it's too much, I thought you were retired!'"

