Alexander Skarsgard 'date' with model sparks Alexa Chung split rumours

Alexander Skarsgard was reportedly set up on a blind date with model Toni Garrn.

Alexander Skarsgard has sparked rumors he has split from long-term girlfriend Alexa Chung, after apparently being seen on a date with Leonardo DiCaprio's model ex Toni Garrn.

The Big Little Lies star has been dating British model and fashion designer Alexa since 2015, with the pair's last outing coming in May (17). But the New York Post's gossip column Page Six speculated the romance has come to an end, after the hunky actor was reportedly set up on a blind date with Toni in Montauk, New York, last weekend.

"This was the first time they met," a source told the outlet. "It was a blind date set up by a mutual friend. Toni was nervous, so she brought two girlfriends. They had lunch at his house and then all hit Gurney’s."

However, it seems Toni's nerves and the unusual set-up of the date didn't go down too well with Alexander.

"They didn’t hit it off big-time," the source added. "There may not be a second date in the cards."

Alexander is no stranger to a celebrity relationship, having dated actress Kate Bosworth from 2009 to 2011, while Toni's year-long romance with Leonardo came to an end in 2014. Her last relationship was with NBA star Chandler Parsons, from whom she split last November.

The rumors of a split between Alexander and Alexa comes after The Legend of Tarzan star was asked about rumors he and his model partner were going to walk down the aisle.

During an appearance on U.S. TV show Watch What Happens Live!, he was asked if they were planning to wed in the next year.

The actor seemed perplexed by the rumors, stating, "Wow, I hope I'm invited..." before adding, "Not that I know of, but if it's in a gossip magazine, I guess it's probably true, so I better get started."

While Alexander didn't comment on his relationship directly, he doesn't seem to be in a rush to take the next step.

"I'm not married, I don't have kids," he told MrPorter.com previously. "I feel OK about it. No midlife crisis yet."

