Alexander Skarsgard's fans uncover his 'secret' Instagram profile

Share

Actor Alexander Skarsgard first admitted that he had a secret Instagram account in an interview with Vanity Fair in June 2016.

Alexander Skarsgard's secret Instagram profile has been uncovered by his dedicated fans.

The Big Little Lies actor has previously indicated that he runs an anonymous profile on the photo-sharing platform, but has never confirmed his username.

However, eagle-eyed Instagram users now claim that Alexander is behind the account with the handle @RexDanger, which has the phrase "Danger is my maiden name," written in the bio.

The account includes one photo of Alexander, taken on the night of the 2017 Met Gala, in which he shows off a diamond Cartier brooch he wore on his tuxedo.

Other photos appear to line up with locations where the Tarzan actor has recently been spotted, including Italy in June and an Elton John concert in Sweden.

Furthermore, one fan posted underneath a picture of actor Jack McBrayer, who is friends with Alexander, "great you gave permission to share your account! So happy. I'm a big supporter, thanks for allowing us into a bit of your life."

Alexander, 40, first talked about having a presence on social media in Vanity Fair Italia's June 2016 edition, explaining that he doesn't use it to post photos of himself, and instead prefers to share snaps of places and objects he comes across in his travels.

"I have an Instagram account, but it is not a traditional celebrity account, I put a few things on it and I do not look for followers," he told the publication."(Social media) numbers measure success for the Kardashians, not for an actor.

"An actor must keep a certain distance from the public. If you post fourteen selfies a day, if I tell you what I ate at breakfast, then why should you come see my movies? Too much personal information questions the credibility of the interpreter."

© Cover Media