Alexandra Shipp takes inspiration from Diane Keaton's outfits

Share

Actress Portia Doubleday named Sienna Miller as her style icon, while Alexandra went for Diane Keaton.

Alexandra Shipp hopes to emulate Diane Keaton by mastering the art of layering.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress often shows off her toned body on the red carpet, favoring sheer fabrics and short hemlines.

Diane, 71, made a name for herself in the style stakes thanks to her penchant for suits, and it’s her boundary pushing wardrobe choices that Alexandra most admires.

“My fashion icon would have to be Diane Keaton," the Straight Outta Compton actress told The Hollywood Reporter. "She broke boundaries when it came to gender norms and what you’re supposed to wear and how you’re supposed to look. She knows the art of layering and I only wish to be so talented with how I put my outfits together. I can layer, like, really weird patterns and look like I shouldn’t be places but I would like to be her and look amazing. She’s the best."

Alexandra was talking at Harper’s Bazaar recent 150 Most Fashionable Women event, where she stunned in a Dolce & Gabbana animal print dress.

Carrie actress Portia Doubleday was also at the event, and gave her style icon crown to the British queen of boho, Sienna Miller.

“I love her taste. She seems to always nail it while at the same time trying different looks. And that’s a hard thing to do,” she gushed. “I went through a lot of dresses for this tonight and it can get tricky when you take risks. I fortunately have an incredible stylist. I work with Monty Jackson. I tried on like 15 dresses and I put this on and it reminded me of a fun '60s Twiggy vibe."

© Cover Media