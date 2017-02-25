Alice + Olivia designer fangirls over Mandy Moore

Share

Mandy Moore barely recognized her This Is Us co-star Milo Ventimiglia when he walked on set with no facial hair.

Alice + Olivia creator and designer Stacey Bendet has “the biggest girl crush” on Mandy Moore.

This Is Us actress Mandy sat front and center at the brand’s New York Fashion Week show earlier this month (Feb17), taking in the new season’s style offerings.

The show was inspired by Salman Rushdie’s novel The Enchantress of Florence, bringing to life the “gold, glitz and glamour of the medieval empire,” according to Stacey.

“I have the biggest girl crush on (Mandy),” the designer gushed to Us Weekly. “I’m obsessed with the show (This Is Us). It’s so real. You can cry when you watch it. And I think she’s a special woman, her energy is so great.”

Mandy rocked a full Alice + Olivia outfit to the presentation; wearing the corseted Orten cupped bustier and Athena double-slit maxi skirt from the pre-fall line.

She added color to her monochrome outfit with her lipstick shade and footwear choice, matching her red lipstick with her shoes.

“I’m so much about color. I think it’s fun. I’m a pretty simple girl, but I think a pop of color can go a long way,” Mandy smiled.

“I’m really into all of this blush, the dusty pink that I keep seeing around. I love the combination of a deep forest green and blush pink.”

Mandy also touched on her hit show when talking to People at the runway event, specifically her co-star Milo Ventimiglia’s new clean shaven look. Mandy and Milo play husband and wife Jack and Rebecca on the Golden Globe-nominated series, and Milo has become known for his full ‘70s-style mustache.

“We have like a gigantic cast text chain, and we’re like, ‘Who is that young man?!’” Mandy laughed. “My first reaction was, like, ‘I don’t know that person! That is not my husband, that is not the person I fell in love with!’ I mean it’s Milo and he’s gorgeous and he can pull off anything, but I like a man rocking a little facial hair myself – (that’s) my preference.”

