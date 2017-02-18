  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Alicia Keys gifts personalized piano to DJ Khaled's son

Alicia Keys gifts personalized piano to DJ Khaled's son

Alicia Keys gifts personalized piano to DJ Khaled's son
Alicia Keys
Posted by Cover Media on February 18, 2017 at 2:30 pm
The singer also wrote the lyrics to her 2007 hit No One over the top of the piano.

Alicia Keys has gifted a one of a kind piano to DJ Khaled's baby son.

The Hold You Down hitmaker, real name Khaled Mohamed Khaled, took to Instagram on Friday (17Feb17) to thank the 36-year-old singer, and her husband Swizz Beatz, for the personalized white piano they gave to his three-month-old son Asahd.

"Part 1!! Wow !! Me my son @asahdkhaled and my queen want to thank @aliciakeys @therealswizzz for this amazing gift for my son!! Wow!!" he wrote. "Tears of joy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! KHALED FAMILY WE ARE SO #GRATEFUL!!"

The piano was also adorned with Alicia's signature, and the handwritten lyrics to her 2007 hit No One over the top.

Asahd is seen sitting at his new piano in the clip shared on Instagram, hitting the keys with the help of those around him.

Alicia, who shares sons Egypt, six, and two-year-old Genesis with Swizz, has yet to comment on the elaborate gift.

Khaled and his longtime partner and fiancee, Nicole Tuck, welcomed their son back in October (16), and he famously shared the labor on his favorite social media app, Snapchat.

He played tracks from his new album Major Key in the delivery room as Nicole gave birth - and he posted clips online.

After his little boy made his grand entrance, DJ Khaled was clearly overcome with emotion, holding back tears and smiling in video footage featuring the caption: "I love you son!!!"

Asahd made his red carpet debut at the Grammy Awards earlier this month (12Feb17), wearing a little tuxedo, a bow tie and sneakers, alongside his mother and father.

© Cover Media

Related news

Alicia Keys: 'Strong men get manicures'

Posted on 18/01/2017
The singer doesn't support "strange, oppressive ideas" about what is considered beautiful.

Alicia Keys delivers blistering speech on women's rights at Washington protest

Posted on 22/01/2017
The singer took to the stage alongside a host of celebrities who were marching in the peaceful protest.

Lisa Marie Presley's estranged husband fires back at disturbing photos allegations

Posted on 18/02/2017
Michael Lockwood turns on "vindictive" former wife as divorce battle becomes messy.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

Double Set of Twins Will Steal Your Heart

All photo albums

Facebook