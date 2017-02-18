Alicia Keys gifts personalized piano to DJ Khaled's son

Share

The singer also wrote the lyrics to her 2007 hit No One over the top of the piano.

Alicia Keys has gifted a one of a kind piano to DJ Khaled's baby son.

The Hold You Down hitmaker, real name Khaled Mohamed Khaled, took to Instagram on Friday (17Feb17) to thank the 36-year-old singer, and her husband Swizz Beatz, for the personalized white piano they gave to his three-month-old son Asahd.

"Part 1!! Wow !! Me my son @asahdkhaled and my queen want to thank @aliciakeys @therealswizzz for this amazing gift for my son!! Wow!!" he wrote. "Tears of joy!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! KHALED FAMILY WE ARE SO #GRATEFUL!!"

The piano was also adorned with Alicia's signature, and the handwritten lyrics to her 2007 hit No One over the top.

Asahd is seen sitting at his new piano in the clip shared on Instagram, hitting the keys with the help of those around him.

Alicia, who shares sons Egypt, six, and two-year-old Genesis with Swizz, has yet to comment on the elaborate gift.

Khaled and his longtime partner and fiancee, Nicole Tuck, welcomed their son back in October (16), and he famously shared the labor on his favorite social media app, Snapchat.

He played tracks from his new album Major Key in the delivery room as Nicole gave birth - and he posted clips online.

After his little boy made his grand entrance, DJ Khaled was clearly overcome with emotion, holding back tears and smiling in video footage featuring the caption: "I love you son!!!"

Asahd made his red carpet debut at the Grammy Awards earlier this month (12Feb17), wearing a little tuxedo, a bow tie and sneakers, alongside his mother and father.

© Cover Media