  • Alison Brie: 'It's weird to be called someone's wife'

Alison Brie & Dave Franco
Posted by Cover Media on July 4, 2017 at 4:00 am
The actress and her new husband Dave Franco were together for five years before they wed in March.

Actress Alison Brie is still getting used to married life, but loves it when her new husband Dave Franco calls her his wife.

The former Mad Men star wed Franco in March (17) and although she reveals the relationship doesn't feel much different, she does like being referred to as his wife.

"In most ways it doesn't (feel different to be married) because we were together for five years and we own a home together, which to me feels much more like marriage when you're signing all the paperwork," she told chat show The Talk on Monday (03Jul17). "But there are certain things (that are nice). I love calling him my husband. To be honest I started doing it while we were still engaged a little bit sometimes..."

"It's weirder to me to hear him call me his wife," she added. "That is kind of a funny (thing), but I love it. It is so sweet, but it's just so funny. It's just sort of your new identity and you're going like, 'Oh that's me now, I'm someone's wife.' It's kind of adult."

Alison and Dave met at the 2012 Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana, and they became engaged in August, 2015.

Last year (16), Alison revealed she had no intention of ever becoming a bride until she fell in love with James Franco's younger brother. She told the New York Post she was never the kind of girl to dream about her wedding day as a child, and after deciding to pursue a "crazy" career in Hollywood, she wrote off her chances of ever settling down.

"I never wanted to get married," she said. "I was just like, 'Well, that's not my path in life, because I'm choosing this crazy lifestyle'."

© Cover Media

