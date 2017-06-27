Alison Brie was 'totally fine' with Dave Franco's movie threesome

Share

Dave Franco has praised the talents of his The Little Hours co-stars, including Molly Shannon, Fred Armisen, and Nick Offerman.

Actress Alison Brie was completely fine with her husband Dave Franco coupling up with multiple women for a racy scene in their movie The Little Hours.

The Hollywood actors were married in March (17) after dating for five years, and recently starred together in the upcoming comedy film, which is based on a novella from medieval text The Decameron.

In the flick, Dave portrays servant Massetto, who takes refuge at a convent full of nuns, including one played by wife Alison.

While Alison, 34, wasn't on set the day Dave filmed a sexy scene with nuns, as played by Aubrey Plaza and Jemima Kirke, the actor insists she was "totally fine" with the concept.

"I did the scene and it was fine. (I) went back to the hotel, and she asked how it was and I said it was totally cool. And we left it at that," he said during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday (26Jun17). "It is what it is, we've both been doing this long enough to know that this is part of the job, it's a weird part of the job, but whatever."

While Dave admitted that the shoot sparked more conversation between the couple than other movies, he and Alison try not to let work invade their personal lives. And the 32-year-old shared that Alison was impressed when she saw his threesome scene for the first time onscreen.

"Cut to a year later and we were watching the movie for the first time together and the threesome scene starts...The scene ended and there was silence, and she turned to me and said, 'That was really sexy.' And that's the moment I knew I had the coolest wife on planet Earth," the star smiled.

The Little Hours also stars a range of comedy stars, including Molly Shannon, John C. Reilly, Fred Armisen, and Nick Offerman. And as most of the script was improvised, Dave was pleased to have the support of experienced talent.

"They make me look a lot funnier than I naturally am," he laughed. "So that's my secret - just continually surrounding myself with people who are better than me."

