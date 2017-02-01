Allison Williams: 'Girls fans forget how much I've had sex on the show'

Share

The actress made it clear she would not appear naked or topless when she first signed on to play Marnie Michaels.

Allison Williams is stunned whenever Girls fans quiz her about her no-sex scene policy, because she's made love on the show more than any other castmate.

The modest actress insisted she didn't want to appear nude on the HBO network series - and she never has, but her character Marnie Michaels has had a lot of sexual encounters.

However, while fans quickly recall every time co-star Lena Dunham bares all, few can remember Allison's saucy scenes.

"They bent me over a counter with someone's face to my butt," she tells The Hollywood Reporter. "It's funny because my character actually had the vast majority of sex on the show, but it just doesn't stick to me.

"People are like, 'So, you've never had sex in the show, have you?' I'm like, 'What do I have to do? I've literally had someone in my butt!'

"And with that scene, the headlines were all, '(newsman) Brian Williams' daughter gets her salad tossed'."

Asked if she's ever had analingus, like her character, in real life, she adds, "Not to reveal too much, but that is definitely not something I'm interested in, and it's definitely never happened to me in real life."

Meanwhile, Girls star and creator Dunham admits she has always been keen to protect her friend's no-nudity policy: "I called Allison before we cast her, and I asked her how she felt about nudity," she recalls. "She said, 'I don't want to do nudity'. I was like, 'We have to get back to you. I'm gonna be naked, people are gonna be naked - that's a big part of what this show is'.

"She told us she wasn't scared of sex, she just didn't want to show her vagina, her nipples or her butt - and she never did."

