  • Home
  • What's Hot
  • Allison Williams partners with 21 brands for 10 Days of Givi...

Allison Williams partners with 21 brands for 10 Days of Giving

Allison Williams partners with 21 brands for 10 Days of Giving
Allison Williams
Posted by Cover Media on July 19, 2017 at 4:00 am
The Girls star is helping to fund summer educational programs with her gift-giving initiative.

Actress Allison Williams is working with 21 fashion brands to raise money for education charity Horizons National.

The Get Out star has been an ambassador for the philanthropic organization for several years and she is excited to be relaunching her 10 Days of Giving campaign, which rewards people who make donations to the charity with fantastic items.

Last year (16) bosses from 10 companies agreed to gift some of their wares to generous donors, but this year (17) that amount has doubled to 21, and Allison is thrilled to be working with Ralph Lauren, Keds, and others for such a worthy cause.

“I’m not going to reveal any of the products because I like to keep them a secret, but you can expect a full range of things from accessories, big and small, to dog-related items, cosmetics... and things that live in a room,” the 29-year-old gushed to Women's Wear Daily.

“There is a much broader range of things this year, due to the fact that we’ve doubled in size. Part of the fun every year is to see how everything does and we’re still learning based on the demand.”

All proceeds generated from her 10 Days of Giving campaign will benefit Horizons National, which provides low-income students access to learning programs over the summer break, and Allison has already raised $200,000 for the foundation.

“I basically started working with Horizons from birth,” she explained. “The older I get, the more what I do for a living is seen as inextricable from the attention that I’m able to bring to both Horizons and summer learning loss - and what an issue it is.”

Allison's 10 Days of Giving campaign kicked off on Tuesday (18Jul17).

© Cover Media

Related news

Samuel L. Jackson: 'Black British actor comments were highly insensitive'

Posted on 19/06/2017
Samuel L. Jackson made the controversial comments while discussing Get Out in March (17).

New parents Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk vacation with pals including Allison Williams

Posted on 10/07/2017
Anderson Cooper and Diane Von Furstenberg were also on the trip.

Judge grants Madonna's request to block sale of 'highly personal items'

Posted on 18/07/2017
Auctioneers at Gotta Have Rock and Roll deny the pop star's claims her stuff was stolen.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

10 Amazing Recipes for Salad Dressing

All photo albums

Facebook