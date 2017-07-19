Allison Williams partners with 21 brands for 10 Days of Giving

Share

The Girls star is helping to fund summer educational programs with her gift-giving initiative.

Actress Allison Williams is working with 21 fashion brands to raise money for education charity Horizons National.

The Get Out star has been an ambassador for the philanthropic organization for several years and she is excited to be relaunching her 10 Days of Giving campaign, which rewards people who make donations to the charity with fantastic items.

Last year (16) bosses from 10 companies agreed to gift some of their wares to generous donors, but this year (17) that amount has doubled to 21, and Allison is thrilled to be working with Ralph Lauren, Keds, and others for such a worthy cause.

“I’m not going to reveal any of the products because I like to keep them a secret, but you can expect a full range of things from accessories, big and small, to dog-related items, cosmetics... and things that live in a room,” the 29-year-old gushed to Women's Wear Daily.

“There is a much broader range of things this year, due to the fact that we’ve doubled in size. Part of the fun every year is to see how everything does and we’re still learning based on the demand.”

All proceeds generated from her 10 Days of Giving campaign will benefit Horizons National, which provides low-income students access to learning programs over the summer break, and Allison has already raised $200,000 for the foundation.

“I basically started working with Horizons from birth,” she explained. “The older I get, the more what I do for a living is seen as inextricable from the attention that I’m able to bring to both Horizons and summer learning loss - and what an issue it is.”

Allison's 10 Days of Giving campaign kicked off on Tuesday (18Jul17).

