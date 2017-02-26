Allison Williams used to draw on fake beauty marks

Share

Allison Williams’ make-up artist taught her to never use an eyelash curler after applying mascara.

Allison Williams used to draw beauty marks on her face using an eye pencil.

The actress is best known for her role as Marnie Michaels on the HBO comedy-drama series Girls, starring opposite Lena Dunham.

While Allison maintained her fresh-faced look on the show, when she was growing up she wished to emulate the looks of iconic beauties such as Marilyn Monroe and Cindy Crawford.

“Oh – this was so not a habitual thing,” she told America’s Allure magazine. “It was a little flair I added for myself on occasion. I am pretty sure I used my mom’s old eyeliner. So there was zero chance of it looking good but 200 per cent chance of it making me feel like a real classy lady.”

With starring in Girls and appearing in many magazine photo shoots for a variety of titles, the 28-year-old has picked up a number of beauty tips from experts along the way. But the best recommendation came from her make-up artist, who taught her a handy tip for keeping her eyelashes looking perfect.

“I ask non-stop questions of hair and makeup people whenever I work with them. One thing that comes to mind is something my make-up artist Gianpaolo Ceciliato told me, which is that you shouldn’t curl your lashes after putting on mascara, because it can break them more easily,” she shared.

When it comes to her off-duty look, the brunette beauty prefers natural make-up. But she’s never adverse to a little eyeliner to open up her eyes.

“Here’s what I do: Do the rest of your eye shadow prior to doing the liner,” explained Allison. “I love the Shiseido Automatic Fine Eyeliner, because you can pump a little bit of the color onto your hand and use it as an inkwell for the brush. Because I’m left-handed, I’m a little ambidextrous, which makes eyeliner so much easier.”

