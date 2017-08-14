Alyssa Milano blasts Twitter trolls with message of defiance

Share

The liberal star has been an outspoken critic of the Republican leader on social media.

Alyssa Milano is refusing to be "silenced" by conservative Twitter trolls who attacked the actress for criticizing President Donald Trump following the white supremacy rally in Virginia.

Unite the Right activists were protesting the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville on Saturday (12Aug17) when a 20-year-old man rammed his car into a crowd of anti-racism demonstrators, killing one person and injuring dozens more. Two other people also lost their lives during the rally.

Stars including Milano, Lady Gaga, and John Legend all turned to Twitter to address the violence and hatred, with many blasting Trump for failing to publicly condemn the hate groups in his first statement released in the aftermath of the Charlottesville horror.

Milano continued her criticism on Sunday (13Aug17) by sharing a black and white anti-fascist propaganda video released by government officials during World War II, and captioning it: "We've gone so far backwards under @realDonaldTrump that this 1943 video is crazy relevant."

Her post sparked a backlash from right-wing Trump supporters, with one commenting, "Just love how you keep blaming everything on @POTUS (President of the United States), get over it he won. Stop the crap of a leftist liberal," while another snapped, "That video is about as relevant as your current career Poor girl find a hobby or something to keep u busy (sic)."

The rude responses prompted Alyssa to take aim at her haters in a defiant tweet on Monday (14Aug17), writing, "To all the trolls, alt-right and general a**holes that have tried to take over my tweet streams...this is for you..."

She then shared a strongly-worded notepad message which read: "If you think that you can intimidate me with the hateful words you spew...you are mistaken. If you think you can suppress what's in my heart with that intimidation...you are mistaken.

"This woman will not be silenced. So go f**k yourselves."

Milano's post emerged shortly before Trump held a press conference on Monday to formally address the Charlottesville protests and officially denounce neo-Nazis and white supremacists as "evil" hate groups.

© Cover Media