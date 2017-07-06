Alyssa Milano gets minty in the kitchen

Share

The actress has grown up with a sensible attitude to eating.

Alyssa Milano loves summer because it's an easy time to keep her diet healthy using home-grown ingredients.

The Charmed star and mother-of-two has maintained a slim figure thanks to the Atkins Diet, which she followed to help her drop the last of her pregnancy weight after giving birth to her second child, Elizabella, two years ago.

Alyssa, a keen gardener, loves nothing better than feeding her family food that she has grown herself - and right now, her favorite ingredient is a herb that's growing a little too well.

"My mint is out of control right now, so I basically put it in everything," the actress tells People magazine. "It doesn’t matter what it is, it’s getting mint in it."

The 44-year-old recommends her favorite salad for starters, made with watermelon, feta cheese, cucumber, and of course mint.

"(It's) super easy to make and super delicious," she shares.

She also likes to spice up her club soda with mint for a summer twist on the zero-calorie soft drink staple.

In keeping with the rules laid out by bosses of the Atkins programme, for which she's an official spokesperson, Alyssa and David Bugliari, her husband of almost eight years, don't eat high-carb foods like rice and pasta. Instead, they choose high-protein items like chicken and fish, which they pair with vegetables.

And when the weather warms a little, Alyssa likes nothing better than throwing everything onto the grill outside.

"I think it gives it (vegetables) a little bit of a smoky flavor, and you do some olive oil with salt and pepper and it’s just delicious," she smiles.

