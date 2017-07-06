Alyssa Milano gets minty in the kitchen

Alyssa Milano gets minty in the kitchen
Alyssa Milano
Posted by Cover Media on July 6, 2017 at 4:00 am
The actress has grown up with a sensible attitude to eating.

Alyssa Milano loves summer because it's an easy time to keep her diet healthy using home-grown ingredients.

The Charmed star and mother-of-two has maintained a slim figure thanks to the Atkins Diet, which she followed to help her drop the last of her pregnancy weight after giving birth to her second child, Elizabella, two years ago.

Alyssa, a keen gardener, loves nothing better than feeding her family food that she has grown herself - and right now, her favorite ingredient is a herb that's growing a little too well.

"My mint is out of control right now, so I basically put it in everything," the actress tells People magazine. "It doesn’t matter what it is, it’s getting mint in it."

The 44-year-old recommends her favorite salad for starters, made with watermelon, feta cheese, cucumber, and of course mint.

"(It's) super easy to make and super delicious," she shares.

She also likes to spice up her club soda with mint for a summer twist on the zero-calorie soft drink staple.

In keeping with the rules laid out by bosses of the Atkins programme, for which she's an official spokesperson, Alyssa and David Bugliari, her husband of almost eight years, don't eat high-carb foods like rice and pasta. Instead, they choose high-protein items like chicken and fish, which they pair with vegetables.

And when the weather warms a little, Alyssa likes nothing better than throwing everything onto the grill outside.

"I think it gives it (vegetables) a little bit of a smoky flavor, and you do some olive oil with salt and pepper and it’s just delicious," she smiles.

© Cover Media

Related news

George Clooney takes newborn twins on vacation to Italy

Posted on 05/07/2017
Amal Clooney gave birth to the babies a month ago.

JAY-Z's 4:44 goes platinum in less than a week

Posted on 05/07/2017
The top certification is the hip-hop icon's 17th to date.

Rob Kardashian's Instagram account blocked over revenge photo controversy

Posted on 05/07/2017
The reality TV star is in the middle of a social media meltdown.

The Beat Fan Club

Contests

Text to 92925

'Weather'

To get the 24 hour forecast

'DJ'

For the last 5 songs played

Photos

10 Pics to Make you Look Twice

All photo albums

Facebook